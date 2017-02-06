Pro-choice advocates fear access to a...

Pro-choice advocates fear access to abortions may be limited

Tuesday Jan 31

Fear is growing among many pro-choice advocates that access to abortions could be limited under a Trump-era Supreme Court. Debbie Wolleman, of Scarsdale, says the president's promise to appoint pro-life judges to the court may unravel the rights guaranteed under Roe vs. Wade.

