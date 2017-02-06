Pro-choice advocates fear access to abortions may be limited
Fear is growing among many pro-choice advocates that access to abortions could be limited under a Trump-era Supreme Court. Debbie Wolleman, of Scarsdale, says the president's promise to appoint pro-life judges to the court may unravel the rights guaranteed under Roe vs. Wade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|4 hr
|Peter
|368
|If you like bands like Coldplay, U2 and Fleetwo...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Feb 3
|Anonymous
|3
|Trump election documentaries prove popular at S...
|Feb 3
|et5uuetr
|1
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|103
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC