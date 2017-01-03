Port Chester Can Collect Bed Tax As Governor Signs Hotel-Motel Tax Into Law
The Hampton Inn at 200 Tarrytown Road in Elmsford could collect a new occupancy tax under state legislation passed in June. The 3 percent "bed tax" was signed into law Saturday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
