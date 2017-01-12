Police: Women approached by gunman in Yonkers, Scarsdale
Yonkers and Scarsdale police are investigating whether two incidents involving a gunman who approached a woman on Thursday night are connected. Officials say the Yonkers incident happened on Pennsylvania Avenue, when a man entered a woman's car and flashed a gun before running off.
