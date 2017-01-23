Police Investigating Assault That Left Woman's Face Bloody In Scarsdale

Police in Scarsdale are investigating a brutal fight that left two local residents battered and bloodied following a brief verbal altercation. At approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday, patrols were issued to the Freightway parking garage for a routine check of the structure, when they were approached by a man and his female who claimed they had allegedly just been assaulted and the suspects were still in the garage.

