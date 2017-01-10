Pianist Byron Janis Joins Hoff Barthe...

Pianist Byron Janis Joins Hoff Barthelson Music Master Class Series

The 2016-2017 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series continues with pianist Byron Janis on Sunday, February 5, 2017, at 2:00 pm, at Hoff-Barthelson Music School, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale. An internationally renowned pianist, Mr. Janis will coach HBMS piano students in the second of eight master classes to be given during the 2016-2017 season.

