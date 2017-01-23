NY considers doctor-assisted suicide

Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

The state Legislature is considering a law that would allow terminally-ill New Yorkers to self-administer medication to aid in dying. Democrats again urged their colleagues Monday to support the Medical Aid in Dying Act after a similar measure failed to win support last year.

Scarsdale, NY

