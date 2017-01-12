New Castle Mulls Changing Town To Fam...

New Castle Mulls Changing Town To Familiar Name: Chappaqua

Members of the New Castle Town Board are considering whether to make one of the biggest alterations to the municipality in its 291-year history: changing its official name to the Town of Chappaqua. While the town's name has been the same since its 18th-century founding, its name recognition has lagged far behind its hamlets, Chappaqua and Millwood, a point that isn't lost on the community's elected officials.

