National Magazine Honors Tarrytown Elder Advocate
A local social services provider has been named to Social Work Today magazine's 2017 List of 10 Notable Social Workers in the Nation. Sherry Saturno, director of social services at Sprain Brook Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scarsdale, is profiled in the magazine's January/February issue, according to a statement, which said that she specializes in caring for the aging and is an advocate to safeguard elders from abuse and exploitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ossining Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Growing up in Mamaroneck (Jan '06)
|Mon
|Marge
|366
|NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting...
|Jan 29
|333stenbrian
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 28
|Julia
|103
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Jan 27
|parmstrong
|4
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|31
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|Jan 11
|Kar
|85
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC