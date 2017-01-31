National Magazine Honors Tarrytown El...

National Magazine Honors Tarrytown Elder Advocate

Read more: The Ossining Daily Voice

A local social services provider has been named to Social Work Today magazine's 2017 List of 10 Notable Social Workers in the Nation. Sherry Saturno, director of social services at Sprain Brook Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scarsdale, is profiled in the magazine's January/February issue, according to a statement, which said that she specializes in caring for the aging and is an advocate to safeguard elders from abuse and exploitation.

