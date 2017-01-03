K9 Unit Called In To Assist Scarsdale...

K9 Unit Called In To Assist Scarsdale Police Home Burglary Investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Bronxville Daily Voice

A K9 Unit from the Westchester County Police Department was called into Scarsdale last week, as police investigated a home break-in. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, police were dispatched to Church Lane when a burglary alarm was activated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bronxville Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) 14 hr Diana B 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Tue Pumpertwo 3,377
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Tue Moe 40
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Dec 30 Jdibiasi813 54
News Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08) Dec 9 Eric Klebold 2
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Dec '16 heidigiarlo 1
News US boy asks Obama if he can adopt Syrian refugee Sep '16 Squirtss3086 22
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,526 • Total comments across all topics: 277,630,392

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC