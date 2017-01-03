Go-Getter Girls & Grapes Founder Moving to Napa Valley
For six years Vintology Wine & Spirits has been home to Go-Getter Girls & Grapes, a professional women's networking and wine tasting featuring female winemakers. It's founder and Vintology's Manager, Elizabeth Miller, is permanently relocating to Na SCARSDALE, N.Y. -- For the past six years, Scarsdale's Vintology Wine & Spirits manager Elizabeth Miller has hosted the Go-Getter Girls & Grapes, a professional women's networking and wine tasting featuring female winemakers.
