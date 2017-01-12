Former Scarsdale Resident Sentenced In Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Woman

An Armonk man and former Scarsdale resident has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after drinking, driving and getting involved in a wrong-way crash on I-684 in Bedford that took the life of a Mount Kisco woman and left his passenger with severe injuries, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said. Scarpino announced Thursday that Zachary Tokson, 27, has been sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of three to nine years in state prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges related to a 2015 accident.

