Former Scarsdale Resident Sentenced I...

Former Scarsdale Resident Sentenced In Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Woman

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Mamaroneck Daily Voice

An Armonk man and former Scarsdale resident has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison after drinking, driving and getting involved in a wrong-way crash on I-684 in Bedford that took the life of a Mount Kisco woman and left his passenger with severe injuries, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said. Scarpino announced Thursday that Zachary Tokson, 27, has been sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of three to nine years in state prison after pleading guilty to three felony charges related to a 2015 accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mamaroneck Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 21 hr Paradigm Shift ri... 59
Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09) Jan 11 Kar 85
News Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:... Jan 10 Trump your President 24
SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11) Jan 7 Larry 3
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Jan 4 Diana B 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Jan 3 Pumpertwo 3,377
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Jan 3 Moe 40
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,292 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC