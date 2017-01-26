'Flasher' Charged With Break-In At Westchester Private School Due In Court

Edward Foley, 27, of Scarsdale was arrested by Greenburgh police in connection with a February 2016 break-in at Maria Regina High School. Foley is due to return to Town of Greenburgh Court on Thursday, Feb. 2, according to the Westchester County D.A. Last February, Greenburgh police were seeking information on a male who disrobed about 5 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2016, at Maria Regina High School after breaking in.

