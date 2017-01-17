Columbia OB/GYN Doctors Bring Care To...

Columbia OB/GYN Doctors Bring Care To New York-Presbyterian Scarsdale

The practice offers patients comprehensive obstetrics and gynecology care, from general gynecologic preventive care to prenatal and obstetrical care, including on-site ultrasound, to treatment of various gynecologic conditions. The physicians, all women, provide individualized and comprehensive management, treatment, and continuing care plans catered to their patients' specific needs.

