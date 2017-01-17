Columbia OB/GYN Doctors Bring Care To New York-Presbyterian Scarsdale
The practice offers patients comprehensive obstetrics and gynecology care, from general gynecologic preventive care to prenatal and obstetrical care, including on-site ultrasound, to treatment of various gynecologic conditions. The physicians, all women, provide individualized and comprehensive management, treatment, and continuing care plans catered to their patients' specific needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|11 hr
|huntcoyotes
|88
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Tue
|michele0210
|55
|Jared Kushner to be named Trump senior adviser:...
|Jan 16
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|31
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|Jan 11
|Kar
|85
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Jan 3
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC