Chinese Natives In Westchester Caught Red-Handed With 27 Fake ATM Cards
Additional details have been released by police about the incident that led to a pair of natives of China being arrested with more than two dozen illegal ATM cards in Scarsdale last week after attempting to defraud local banks of nearly $30,000. On Thursday, Jan. 19, Scarsdale Police Chief Andrew Matturro announced they had arrested Flushing residents Yan Lin Liu, 33, and Huirong Liu, 24, and charged them with 27 felony counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument after suspicious ATM activity was reported at Webster Bank on Popham Road.
