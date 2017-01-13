Cellist Michael Finckel to Perform in Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Recital Series
Cellist Michael Finckel is the featured artist at Hoff-Barthelson Music School's HB Artist Recital Series on Friday, February 3, 2017, at 8:00 pm at the Greenville Community Church, 270 Ardsley Road, Scarsdale. Joining Mr. Finckel on the concert are fellow HBMS faculty members Gary Kosloski , violin and Gerald Robbins, piano.
