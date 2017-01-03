Audi Stolen From Scarsdale Driveway On New Year's Eve
The New Year got off to a rough start for one Scarsdale woman, who had her luxury convertible stolen from her own driveway. On New Year's Eve, police were dispatched to Richelieu Road, where a woman reported that her white 2015 Audi A3 convertible had been stolen from her property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bronxville Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Tue
|Moe
|40
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Dec 30
|Jdibiasi813
|54
|Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08)
|Dec 9
|Eric Klebold
|2
|US boy asks Obama if he can adopt Syrian refugee
|Sep '16
|Squirtss3086
|22
|Bitter Pill Turing Pharma Ceo Shkreli arrested ... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|jeff halper for prez
|4
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC