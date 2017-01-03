Audi Stolen From Scarsdale Driveway O...

Audi Stolen From Scarsdale Driveway On New Year's Eve

The New Year got off to a rough start for one Scarsdale woman, who had her luxury convertible stolen from her own driveway. On New Year's Eve, police were dispatched to Richelieu Road, where a woman reported that her white 2015 Audi A3 convertible had been stolen from her property.

