Westchester Middle Schooler Becomes Upstander For Human Rights

She may only be 12 but Talia Katzke, a seventh grader at Solomon Schechter Day School in Hartsdale, is a force to be reckoned with. The Scarsdale resident has set up a GoFundMe page to tell the story of a local Holocaust survivor and with that, to become a "Legacy Circle" member, meaning she will help educate her community about survivors' stories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rye Daily Voice.