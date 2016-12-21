Vandals Break Stained Glass Window At Scarsdale Church

The custodian at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale arrived at work on Monday, Nov. 28, to find a stained glass window in the basement had been broken, according to the Scarsdale Police Department. The custodian, Jesus Martinez, told police that when he arrived for work around 6:30 a.m, he began his daily routine of unlocking the school when he noticed the broken basement window, police said.

