Sidewalk Showcased Near Scarsdale Golf Club, More Greenburgh Walks In Works
A sidewalk from East Hartsdale Avenue to the Scarsdale Golf Club/Clubway is now complete in Greenburgh, according to Supervisor Paul Feiner. "Residents of Clubway who walk to the Hartsdale train station or downtown Hartsdale and commuters who park their cars at the Golf Club before heading to the train station will benefit from this new sidewalk," he said in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenburgh Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Figures
|39
|Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08)
|Dec 9
|Eric Klebold
|2
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec 1
|heidigiarlo
|1
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Nov 29
|Knock off purse s...
|18
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Nov 29
|D healey
|3,376
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Nov 28
|Hardnoks1957
|96
|Yonkers Music Thread (Jan '13)
|Nov 25
|Musikologist
|12
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC