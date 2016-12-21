Sidewalk Showcased Near Scarsdale Golf Club, More Greenburgh Walks In Works

A sidewalk from East Hartsdale Avenue to the Scarsdale Golf Club/Clubway is now complete in Greenburgh, according to Supervisor Paul Feiner. "Residents of Clubway who walk to the Hartsdale train station or downtown Hartsdale and commuters who park their cars at the Golf Club before heading to the train station will benefit from this new sidewalk," he said in an email.

