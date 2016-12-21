Scarsdale Moves Forward With $18 Million Dollar Library Expansion
From the cozy window seat to the playful book maze, the expanded children's wing inspires curiosity and a love of reading in Scarsdale. SCARSDALE, N.Y. - After years of discussion, fundraising and planning , the Scarsdale Library Board of Trustees is moving forward with a near $18 million dollar renovation and expansion Last week, the Village Board of Trustees approved a $9.9 million bond offering to help offset the " public " portion of the $17.9 million renovation, which will include expansions of the teen and children's areas, a new reading space, updated wiring and technology, infrastructure improvements and a cafe area that will double as a public meeting space for the community.
