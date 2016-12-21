Scarsdale Doctor Who Perished In Fire...

Scarsdale Doctor Who Perished In Fire Died On His 85th Birthday

Dr. John Salimbene, who perished in a fire that ripped through the family's Scarsdale Boulevard home Sunday evening, turned 85 on the day he died, his son Michael Salimbene told News 12. Salimbene, along with his wife Marie, were inside the home when the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. Marie was able to make it out of the house with serious burns, but her husband, who was believed to be in the basement, was trapped. Scarsdale Fire Chief James Seymour said the medical examiner had made a positive identification of the body as being Dr. Salimbene.

