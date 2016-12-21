Scardale Citizens Nominating Committee Holds Televised Meeting
Learn how to run for office in Scarsdale at the annual organizational meeting of the Citizens Nominating Committee on Sunday. The meeting is being held at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 on the third floor of Scarsdale Village Hall and is being televised by Scarsdale Public Television.
