New Year Brings New Repairs For Freig...

New Year Brings New Repairs For Freightway Garage In Scarsdale

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: The Scarsdale Daily Voice

Beginning in the new year, there will be minimally invasive repair work being kick started at the Freightway Garage in Scarsdale that will affect several parking spaces at the busy location. On Thursday, Josh Ringel, the assistant to Village Manager Stephen Pappalardo announced that beginning on Monday, Jan. 2, contractors will be performing concrete repair work on selections of the first and fifth floors where they've recently noticed deterioration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Scarsdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Fri Jdibiasi813 54
Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10) Dec 22 Figures 39
News Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08) Dec 9 Eric Klebold 2
News Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria... Dec '16 heidigiarlo 1
News Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic... Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 18
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Nov '16 D healey 3,376
the disco days of the past (Mar '08) Nov '16 Hardnoks1957 96
See all Scarsdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Scarsdale Forum Now

Scarsdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Scarsdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Scarsdale, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,048 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC