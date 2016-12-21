New Year Brings New Repairs For Freightway Garage In Scarsdale
Beginning in the new year, there will be minimally invasive repair work being kick started at the Freightway Garage in Scarsdale that will affect several parking spaces at the busy location. On Thursday, Josh Ringel, the assistant to Village Manager Stephen Pappalardo announced that beginning on Monday, Jan. 2, contractors will be performing concrete repair work on selections of the first and fifth floors where they've recently noticed deterioration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.
