Fire Officials: Body Found Among Debris At Westchester Blaze

Tuesday Dec 6

A A' Fire officials say the body found among the debris of a Westchester County home gutted by a fire this past weekend is likely that of the missing homeowner. Scarsdale Fire Chief James Seymour says Dr. John Salimbene was inside the residence with his wife when the blaze broke out around 3:20 p.m. Sunday.

