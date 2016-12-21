FASNY to Move 160 Students to Mamaroneck Building
The French-American School will reportedly take over an empty high school building belonging to St. Vito's/Holy Trinity Church in the Village of Mamaroneck. The school building, at 320 E. Boston Post Rd, has been empty for several years.
