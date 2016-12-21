Doctor's Body Found Following Fire That Destroys Scarsdale House
Firefighters with the Scarsdale Fire Department are searching for the homeowner who was trapped when the house caught fire on Sunday. SCARSDALE, N.Y. -- The body of Dr. John Salimbene has been found inside his Scarsdale home that was destroyed by a fire on Sunday evening, officials said Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenburgh Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Figures
|39
|Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08)
|Dec 9
|Eric Klebold
|2
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec 1
|heidigiarlo
|1
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Nov 29
|Knock off purse s...
|18
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Nov 29
|D healey
|3,376
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Nov 28
|Hardnoks1957
|96
|Yonkers Music Thread (Jan '13)
|Nov 25
|Musikologist
|12
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC