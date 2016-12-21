Dec. 28: George Michael, Israel and Zauytk's Christmas tale
Glen Oaks Village: We have just lost George Michael, who died much too young. Here was an icon whose music brought both joy and tears to those of us who listened to his songs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Scarsdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clay Tiffany Being Evicted (Aug '10)
|Dec 22
|Figures
|39
|Some Answers About Port Chester's Graffiti Problem (Jun '08)
|Dec 9
|Eric Klebold
|2
|Fifth Annual Messiah Sing-Along on 12/4 in Bria...
|Dec 1
|heidigiarlo
|1
|Baby girl born in car amid Thanksgiving traffic...
|Nov 29
|Knock off purse s...
|18
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Nov 29
|D healey
|3,376
|the disco days of the past (Mar '08)
|Nov 28
|Hardnoks1957
|96
|Yonkers Music Thread (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|12
Find what you want!
Search Scarsdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC