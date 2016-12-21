Candy'n Cards Closing In Scarsdale After 50 Years
Emily Hirsch, the 99-year-old owner of Scarsdale Candy'n Cards announced she is closing the store, having been in business at 25 Spenser Place for 50 years. Hirsch, who also lives in Scarsdale and bought the store with her husband in the mid-1960s, said the store's last day will be Jan. 31. Hirsch, who will be turning 100 next summer, said it is simply time for her to relax.
