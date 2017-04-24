Effective in Bradford County, Pa Until 4/27/2017 11:45 PM Est
Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sayre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jordan thayer (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Yes
|2
|Don't work for the Athens School District becau... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MyNameIsMud
|1
|weed (Jul '15)
|Aug '16
|imonlyhereforthec...
|3
|Tops Washington Street (Nov '15)
|Mar '16
|Crazy L
|2
|World record (Jan '15)
|May '15
|the dingo
|2
|The VA OPC In Sayre gets a failing grade (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Marine
|4
|Dr. William Koenig Introduces New Therapy to Re... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sayre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC