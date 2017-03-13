Commentary: Pa. youth can't afford Wolf's minimum-wage hike
After failing to convince the Pennsylvania legislature of the wisdom of a $10 minimum wage in 2015 and 2016, the governor decided the key to success was to demand more, and he is now calling for a minimum-wage increase to $12. A $10 wage floor was already a troublesome bet for Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sayre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jordan thayer (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Yes
|2
|Don't work for the Athens School District becau... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|MyNameIsMud
|1
|weed (Jul '15)
|Aug '16
|imonlyhereforthec...
|3
|Tops Washington Street (Nov '15)
|Mar '16
|Crazy L
|2
|World record (Jan '15)
|May '15
|the dingo
|2
|The VA OPC In Sayre gets a failing grade (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Marine
|4
|Dr. William Koenig Introduces New Therapy to Re... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sayre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC