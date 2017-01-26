2 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Fingers Lakes road

Authorities say two people have been killed and a third is hospitalized after two vehicles collided on a road in the Finger Lakes region. The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday when an SUV and a car traveling in opposite directions collided near an intersection on Route 96 in the town of Ulysses, on the southern end of Cayuga Lake 45 miles southwest of Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.