2 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Fingers Lakes road
Authorities say two people have been killed and a third is hospitalized after two vehicles collided on a road in the Finger Lakes region. The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday when an SUV and a car traveling in opposite directions collided near an intersection on Route 96 in the town of Ulysses, on the southern end of Cayuga Lake 45 miles southwest of Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Sayre Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't work for the Athens School District becau...
|Aug '16
|MyNameIsMud
|1
|weed (Jul '15)
|Aug '16
|imonlyhereforthec...
|3
|Tops Washington Street (Nov '15)
|Mar '16
|Crazy L
|2
|World record (Jan '15)
|May '15
|the dingo
|2
|The VA OPC In Sayre gets a failing grade (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Marine
|4
|jordan thayer (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|haha chulo
|1
|Dr. William Koenig Introduces New Therapy to Re... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sayre Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC