2 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle cras...

2 killed, 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash on Fingers Lakes road

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Authorities say two people have been killed and a third is hospitalized after two vehicles collided on a road in the Finger Lakes region. The Tompkins County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday when an SUV and a car traveling in opposite directions collided near an intersection on Route 96 in the town of Ulysses, on the southern end of Cayuga Lake 45 miles southwest of Syracuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sayre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't work for the Athens School District becau... Aug '16 MyNameIsMud 1
weed (Jul '15) Aug '16 imonlyhereforthec... 3
Tops Washington Street (Nov '15) Mar '16 Crazy L 2
World record (Jan '15) May '15 the dingo 2
The VA OPC In Sayre gets a failing grade (Apr '15) Apr '15 Marine 4
jordan thayer (Jan '15) Jan '15 haha chulo 1
News Dr. William Koenig Introduces New Therapy to Re... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Gerald Vonberger 1
See all Sayre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sayre Forum Now

Sayre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sayre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Sayre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,601 • Total comments across all topics: 278,268,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC