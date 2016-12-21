Greater Valley EMS Offering Safe Ride...

Greater Valley EMS Offering Safe Rides Home on New Year

The Greater Valley EMS is offering the "Safe Ride Home" program on New Year's Eve. This is the 24th year of the program.

