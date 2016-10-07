Sayre man sentenced 6 to 30 yrs for c...

Sayre man sentenced 6 to 30 yrs for corruption of minor charges

Next Story Prev Story
Oct 7, 2016 Read more: WENY

A Bradford County man will spend the next 6 to 30 years behind bars for the corruption of minors. Tyler Paul Shelton, 33, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, was found guilty of 15 counts of Corruption of Minors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sayre Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don't work for the Athens School District becau... Aug '16 MyNameIsMud 1
weed (Jul '15) Aug '16 imonlyhereforthec... 3
Tops Washington Street (Nov '15) Mar '16 Crazy L 2
World record (Jan '15) May '15 the dingo 2
The VA OPC In Sayre gets a failing grade (Apr '15) Apr '15 Marine 4
jordan thayer (Jan '15) Jan '15 haha chulo 1
News Dr. William Koenig Introduces New Therapy to Re... (Dec '14) Dec '14 Gerald Vonberger 1
See all Sayre Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sayre Forum Now

Sayre Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sayre Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Sayre, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,219 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,363

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC