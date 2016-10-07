Sayre man sentenced 6 to 30 yrs for corruption of minor charges
A Bradford County man will spend the next 6 to 30 years behind bars for the corruption of minors. Tyler Paul Shelton, 33, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, was found guilty of 15 counts of Corruption of Minors.
