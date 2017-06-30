Same As It Ever Was @The Jinx

Same As It Ever Was @The Jinx

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Connect Savannah

The Jinx must be the place, because this Thursday, beloved Talking Heads tribute band Same As It Ever Was returns to Savannah. The seven-piece band plays hits and deep cuts from the beloved band with precision, respect, and a whole lot of fun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Design Team 48 min Good Ole Boy 64
Cutest Young Couples? (Oct '10) 3 hr NutSack McGowan 99
News In For A Penny, Swamp Rats, Jeff Two-Names & Th... 4 hr Buttodorly Cracks... 2
Savannah Tn roadsides and trash 5 hr Friend 101 7
kids on city streets on golf carts 5 hr Friend 101 11
Interracial Relationships 7 hr jep 16
Dude that walks eveywhere 9 hr Dude 2
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Savannah, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,876 • Total comments across all topics: 282,237,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC