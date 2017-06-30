Paul Anka @Johnny Mercer Theatre

Paul Anka @Johnny Mercer Theatre

In addition to his famous voice, Anka's songwriting skills contributed to his icon status; he wrote the theme for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and the Tom Jones smash hit "She's A Lady." Anka also penned the English lyrics for Frank Sinatra's signature song, "My Way."

