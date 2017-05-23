Laiken Love & Fellowship of Love @And...

Laiken Love & Fellowship of Love @Andaz Savannah

May 23, 2017 Read more: Connect Savannah

Keep it cool this weekend with Laiken Love and her band. The Savannah songstress will serenade with soul, funk, R&B, jazz, and rock favorites while her audience enjoys a dip in the Andaz pool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.

