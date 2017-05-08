Authorities Arrest 39 During Operation in West Tennessee
Authorities say 39 people have been arrested on charges including drug and weapons violations in West Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it joined forces with other law enforcement agencies this past Friday and Saturday in efforts to reduce crime in Hardin County, including the city of Savannah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shawn Burge
|57 min
|ItsJenna
|4
|Savannah foods!!
|12 hr
|azz whole
|4
|Tiffany Taylor
|14 hr
|Haha
|5
|Home schooling (Apr '10)
|23 hr
|J.M.R.
|25
|Anyone know anything about night stalking an ha...
|Mon
|Wonder no more
|2
|Ben Casey shooting
|Mon
|Dr Kildare
|3
|Who is the best towboat company to work for? (Apr '11)
|Sat
|Puck
|175
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC