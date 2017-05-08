Authorities Arrest 39 During Operatio...

Authorities Arrest 39 During Operation in West Tennessee

Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Daily News

Authorities say 39 people have been arrested on charges including drug and weapons violations in West Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it joined forces with other law enforcement agencies this past Friday and Saturday in efforts to reduce crime in Hardin County, including the city of Savannah.

