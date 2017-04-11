Old Classics, New Tracks @Unitarian U...

Old Classics, New Tracks @Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah

Apr 11, 2017

City Hotel, Savannah's bluegrass band, is all set to record their-much anticipated follow-up to 2015's Dogged Days . Fans will be treated to a sneak peek of the new material and covers of old-time bluegrass standards.

Savannah, TN

