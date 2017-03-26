TBI investigating shooting in Savannah
TBI investigating shooting in Savannah The TBI are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Savannah. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/26/tbi-investigating-shooting-savannah/99677216/ SAVANNAH - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hardin County Sheriff Department and Savannah Police Department are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Savannah that left one man in critical condition.
