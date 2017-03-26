TBI investigating shooting in Savannah

TBI investigating shooting in Savannah

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Jackson Sun

TBI investigating shooting in Savannah The TBI are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Savannah. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/crime/2017/03/26/tbi-investigating-shooting-savannah/99677216/ SAVANNAH - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hardin County Sheriff Department and Savannah Police Department are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Savannah that left one man in critical condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hilary Bishop 4 hr windering 1
Ben Casey 4 hr Coach 29
Outpost pickwick 6 hr wishing 17
Does Tenncare cover braces for kids/teens? (Dec '09) 6 hr wishing 152
Upgrading this town 10 hr Capt 2
The Man is gonna . 18 hr Farton Hevley 2
FBI here again (May '12) 20 hr Iknowofafew 21
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Savannah, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,222 • Total comments across all topics: 279,887,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC