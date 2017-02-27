Valen-tunes with Kim Michael Polote a...

Valen-tunes with Kim Michael Polote and David Duckworth @Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah

Tuesday Feb 7

Get in the spirit of the season with two of Savannah's finest players and a program of romantic music. Kim Michael Polote's entrancing voice will dazzle audiences while David Duckworth accompanies her on piano.

Savannah, TN

