Valen-tunes with Kim Michael Polote and David Duckworth @Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah
Get in the spirit of the season with two of Savannah's finest players and a program of romantic music. Kim Michael Polote's entrancing voice will dazzle audiences while David Duckworth accompanies her on piano.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|talent scout looking for bands
|1 hr
|rockstar
|2
|Saprina Benson Davis
|1 hr
|lol
|3
|Sexually Curious
|2 hr
|wishing
|10
|looking for someone (Apr '16)
|4 hr
|Chud328
|21
|Ricky Higgins
|7 hr
|Gregory dregs
|2
|Outpost pickwick
|12 hr
|Citizen
|3
|Sharon Hays Bechtold
|17 hr
|Pat
|5
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC