Swing into Spring with Velvet Caravan @Trinity UMC

Tuesday Feb 14

OUR hometown kings of swing are back! Fresh off a string of banner performances - including concerts at the world-famous Iridium in New York City and World Caf Live in Philadelphia - gypsy-jazz outfit Velvet Caravan returns to perform at Trinity United Methodist Church. For the in-demand rising stars, Savannah shows are becoming a rarity, but violinist Ricardo Ochoa, bassist Eric Dunn, pianist/accordionist Jared Hall, percussionist Jesse Monkman, and new guitarist Jimmy Grant are treating fans with an intimate show in a space with excellent acoustics.

