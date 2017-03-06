Swing into Spring with Velvet Caravan @Trinity UMC
OUR hometown kings of swing are back! Fresh off a string of banner performances - including concerts at the world-famous Iridium in New York City and World Caf Live in Philadelphia - gypsy-jazz outfit Velvet Caravan returns to perform at Trinity United Methodist Church. For the in-demand rising stars, Savannah shows are becoming a rarity, but violinist Ricardo Ochoa, bassist Eric Dunn, pianist/accordionist Jared Hall, percussionist Jesse Monkman, and new guitarist Jimmy Grant are treating fans with an intimate show in a space with excellent acoustics.
