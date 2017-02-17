Will Downing, Avery*Sunshine @The Luc...

Will Downing, Avery*Sunshine @The Lucas Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Connect Savannah

THE Prince of Sophisticated Soul himself is coming to Savannah! Will Downing, one of the most dinstictive voices in R&B, brings his famous baritone to The Lucas stage this weekend. Downing has released 19 albums in his 28-year career; 2016's Black Pearls was his first full-length album in six years, featuring Downing's take on hits from Chaka Khan, Deniece Williams, Randy Crawford, Cherrelle, Jean Carne, Phyllis Hyman, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good SINGLE men with no drama & no baggage 28 min Sherri 8
Michael cummings divorce 13 hr tiffney 4
Chocolate lab puppies 14 hr Sluggo 1
Is Kroger a good place to work? (Oct '12) 15 hr KROGERFIRSTJOB 49
Southwood Apt Incident Yesterday 20 hr CCR 1
raceway auto and truck parts gary cohn 21 hr Biggie NUTZ 14
Taco Bell workers? (Nov '09) 22 hr Savannah Snitch 26
Joshua Farris (missing man) Fri really 13
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Savannah, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,096 • Total comments across all topics: 278,969,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC