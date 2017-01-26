Joe Marcinek Band feat. Tony Hall, Leisure Chief @Barrelhouse South
JOE MARCINEK is a versatile player who acts as keyboardist in the band Terrapin Flyer and guitarist Fresh Hops - but when he gets his "solo" gig together, it's a whole new kind of party. Joe Marcinek Band keeps it fresh and surprising by featuring a different lineup for each show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is winter walker? (Feb '12)
|26 min
|Perplexed
|9
|who is this?
|28 min
|hmmm
|1
|CC get Divorced
|46 min
|wow
|2
|Memorable moments in Savannah history (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Fartley Cartman
|2,413
|raceway auto and truck parts gary cohn
|4 hr
|Boo Hooey
|4
|Glenda breily
|4 hr
|Danielle
|24
|seriah harmon (Jul '13)
|7 hr
|Danielle
|8
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC