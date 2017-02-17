Archnemesis @El-Rocko Lounge

FOR eight years, Archnemesis has thrilled audiences with a contagious brand of electro hip-hop soul and a dazzling stage show. With classically-trained roots and a knowledge of jazz theory, Archnemesis offers a unique take on pop music through remixes of hits like Kendrick Lamar's "Backseat Freestyle," Fetty Wap's "Trap Queen," and The xx's "Do You Mind" and more, which both charted on radio stations throughout the country.

