Psych Night @El-Rocko Lounge

Psych Night @El-Rocko Lounge

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Connect Savannah

GET INTO the groove at El-Rocko! Neurosound Booking is featuring two local psych-tinged garage rock acts and welcoming an out-of-towner for one raucous show. Rude Dude and the Creek Freaks are fresh on the Savannah scene, but they've already got folks talking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mancell 3 hr Depressed Barndrunk 10
Is Shiloh battlefield haunted? I'm looking for ... (Jan '11) 6 hr Boo 55
Jessica Welch Hunt 16 hr Bitch 41
Kevin Jones Fri Grammar Police 3
t alexander (May '15) Thu Wasnt thier 2
Loose ends covered Thu Crapley McFartington 15
Chris Scott (Sep '14) Thu Dave 4
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Savannah, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,414 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,180

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC