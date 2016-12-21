PHOTOS: MainX24 Parade
A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and officers from several other west Tennessee law enforcement agencies has resulted in the arrest of a Pocahontas man on a charge of first-degree murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mancell
|3 hr
|Depressed Barndrunk
|10
|Is Shiloh battlefield haunted? I'm looking for ... (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|Boo
|55
|Jessica Welch Hunt
|16 hr
|Bitch
|41
|Kevin Jones
|Fri
|Grammar Police
|3
|t alexander (May '15)
|Thu
|Wasnt thier
|2
|Loose ends covered
|Thu
|Crapley McFartington
|15
|Chris Scott (Sep '14)
|Thu
|Dave
|4
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC