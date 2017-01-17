Clouds & Satellites Acoustic Session ...

Clouds & Satellites Acoustic Session @Foxy Loxy

Tuesday Dec 20

SAVANNAH'S Clouds & Satellites released one of the best EPs out of Savannah in 2016 and filled out their live sound with a five-piece lineup, complete with keys. Hearing those tunes stripped down at the coffee shop will be a perfect finish to a busy year.

