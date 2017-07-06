What went right Tuesday night: Camera...

What went right Tuesday night: Camera work, quick police response

While a lot of things went wrong in the circumstances that led to the late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning violence in the City Market area - namely decisions that apparently were made a year ago that allowed a dangerous gang member to walk the street after he was accused of shooting a woman outside the Savannah Mall - it's important to know that at least two things went right. 1. The surveillance cameras that City Council purchased last year and have since installed, in the City Market area and elsewhere, worked and proved their value.

