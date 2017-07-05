Two men indicted for murder in 2015 southside Savannah slaying

Two men on Wednesday were indicted for murder in the 2015 slaying of Marlon Jamal Underwood at a southside service station. Mylek Anthony "Cory" Bigham, 26, and Anthony Jerry Martin, 23, individually and as parties to a crime caused Underwood's death on Oct. 4, 2015, by shooting him, the Chatham County grand jury said in returning a malice-murder count.

