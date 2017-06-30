The buzz about decriminalizing weed i...

The buzz about decriminalizing weed in Savannah

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Connect Savannah

I WAS going to make a bunch of stoner jokes about a new movement to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in Savannah, the folks stoking the blaze beat me to it. At an exploratory meeting at Bull Street Labs last Monday about how to implement a fine-only, no arrest policy for being caught with less than an ounce of weed within city limits, the dank puns flew: "We're trying to create a buzz about how this can change the way we think about crime and safety in this community," offered resident progressive Clinton Edminster with an irrepressible grin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Savannah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Racist Hollywood Street Names Might Finally Be ... Jun 30 El Rey del Mundo 1
What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13) Jun 29 White guy 98
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15) Jun '17 Twinin 5
Helicopters all day, all night May '17 Richer or poorer 1
Ravenna Connell-Douglas May '17 old friend 3
Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft? May '17 Joe 3
Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10) May '17 Anonymous 22
See all Savannah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Savannah Forum Now

Savannah Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Savannah Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Savannah, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,901 • Total comments across all topics: 282,242,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC