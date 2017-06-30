The buzz about decriminalizing weed in Savannah
I WAS going to make a bunch of stoner jokes about a new movement to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana in Savannah, the folks stoking the blaze beat me to it. At an exploratory meeting at Bull Street Labs last Monday about how to implement a fine-only, no arrest policy for being caught with less than an ounce of weed within city limits, the dank puns flew: "We're trying to create a buzz about how this can change the way we think about crime and safety in this community," offered resident progressive Clinton Edminster with an irrepressible grin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connect Savannah.
Add your comments below
Savannah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Hollywood Street Names Might Finally Be ...
|Jun 30
|El Rey del Mundo
|1
|What percent of white women are with black men ... (Apr '13)
|Jun 29
|White guy
|98
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Jun '17
|Twinin
|5
|Helicopters all day, all night
|May '17
|Richer or poorer
|1
|Ravenna Connell-Douglas
|May '17
|old friend
|3
|Trump-Repubs Bringing back Military Draft?
|May '17
|Joe
|3
|Review: Abbott, Greg DDS - Greg Abbott DDS (Jul '10)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|22
Find what you want!
Search Savannah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC